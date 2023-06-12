Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan district, Friday night.
The troops effectively engaged the terrorists, killing three of them, while four were injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered on their person.
During the intense exchange of fire, Subedar Asghar Ali, 40, Sepoy Naseem Khan, 26, and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman, 22, were martyred, said the ISPR in a statement.
Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists.
“The armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement said.
