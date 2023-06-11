Auditor general of Pakistan, Murad discuss responsible utilisation of public resources

Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal commenced a highly productive visit to Karachi on June 8, which included a series of significant events and meetings aimed at strengthening financial accountability and governance in the province of Sindh.

The visit encompassed paying respects to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, inaugurating a state-of-the-art sports complex, and engaging in discussions with the chief minister and the governor of Sindh.

To begin the visit, the auditor general paid a solemn tribute to the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, by visiting his mausoleum. With utmost reverence, he laid a wreath on behalf of the Auditor General’s Office, commemorating Quaid-e-Azam’s pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan and his enduring legacy as an advocate for justice, equality, and good governance.

Continuing with the visit, the auditor general inaugurated a remarkable sports complex at the Accountant General Sindh’s office. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to promote a culture of physical fitness and well-being among the employees. Equipped with modern amenities including a cricket ground along with practice nets, indoor sports courts, and outdoor sports fields, the Sports Complex aims to foster an active and healthy lifestyle for the staff, encouraging camaraderie and overall employee well-being.

Furthermore, the auditor general of Pakistan called on the chief minister to engage in crucial discussions pertaining to financial accountability, transparency, and good governance. During the meeting, they exchanged valuable insights and ideas on enhancing financial management practices, strengthening internal controls, and ensuring responsible utilization of public resources.

The auditor general expressed his commitment to supporting the provincial government in their endeavors towards improved governance and accountability.

Additionally, the auditor general also had the honour of meeting with the respected governor of Sindh. This meeting focused on reinforcing the importance of accountability and oversight in governmental operations. They discussed strategies to enhance collaboration between the Auditor General’s Office and the Governor’s Office to ensure effective financial management, compliance with regulations, and the implementation of audit recommendations.

The auditor general expressed his gratitude to the CM and the governor for their warm reception and their commitment to advancing financial accountability and transparency in the province of Sindh. He emphasized the shared goal of fostering a culture of integrity and good governance, highlighting the importance of collective efforts to achieve these objectives.

This visit signifies the commitment of the auditor general of Pakistan to strengthen partnerships and collaboration with the provincial government in pursuit of financial accountability and transparency. It underscores the Auditor General’s Office’s dedication to ensuring effective financial management, internal controls, and adherence to regulatory frameworks.

Accountant General Sindh Mahmood Amir, Deputy Auditor General Niaz Ahmed Shaikh and Director General Audit Sindh Kamran Hashmi also accompanied the auditor general during the meetings with the chief minister and the governor.