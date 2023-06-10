13 PESSI registered workers to go for Hajj

LAHORE:Thirteen workers, registered with Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) and working in different registered factories and businesses, will go to perform Hajj this year.A special ceremony was held in Punjab Employees Social Security Institution in which thirteen lucky workers were invited and Commissioner PESSI Punjab Ms Nadia Saqib welcomed all selected workers. While talking to the media, she said that all thirteen workers will leave for Saudi Arabia on 18th of June from Lahore airport and all expenses would be paid by Punjab Employees Social Security Institution for which an amount of 15 million had already been earmarked.

She said 1,069 registered factory and business workers had submitted application out of which thirteen workers were selected through lucky draw held on 31st March. She said that earlier only four workers were sent on Hajj every year but in 158 meeting of Governing Body of PESSI it was decided to send 9 workers to perform Hajj every year. She said that all facilities will be provided to the workers going to perform Hajj and necessary directions have also been given to quarter concerned in this regard.