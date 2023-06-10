Couple ties the knot in week after meeting on Dil Ka Rishta app

LAHORE: As many as 245,337 successful matches have been made through Dil Ka Rishta application, while the App contains around 1,295,000 verified profiles. A recently married couple that met on Dil Ka Rishta app shared their experience of using the application in a Geo TV show “Hansna Mana Hai.” Waqar tired of fake apps, registered himself on the Dil Ka Rishta app on a friend’s recommendation. After creating his profile, he quickly found a compatible match. The families approved and the couple tied the knot in no time. Arooma, the bride, discovered Waqar’s profile and liked it at first glance. Her family also approved and within a week, they got married. Both Waqar and Arooma expressed satisfaction about the Dil Ka Rishta app for its fast and reliable matchmaking service. With a rigorous verification process and cross-checking of information by visiting the user’s home, it guarantees authenticity.