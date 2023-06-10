Govt to include subject of archaeology in curriculum: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Friday the provincial government would work to include the subject of archaeology in the curriculum with the aim of providing the new generation a comprehensive understanding of the past. He said this during a visit to an exhibition being organized by the archaeology department at the Archives Complex in Clifton, Karachi. The information minister reviewed the collection of ancient publications, rare newspapers, and journals preserved in the archives. He congratulated Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Archaeology Tariq Hasan for organizing an outstanding exhibition.Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the importance of such exhibitions for the younger generation. He stressed the need for the youth to comprehend the endeavours of their ancestors. He urged authorities to take measures that would ensure the participation of students from schools, colleges, and universities in these exhibitions.
Indus Valley Through Lens The Sindh Culture Department is hosting a photography exhibition on the Indus Valley...
Police detained two persons and registered a case after a quarrel in the main canteen of the Karachi University ...
Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon inaugurated five parks in District Central of Karachi on Friday. According to a...
Personnel of the Pakistan Customs Intelligence seized smuggled goods, including cigarettes of various brands, worth...
An ‘English for Workforce Development in Pakistan Programme’ was implemented by the Humanities Department, NED...
Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over East-Central Arabian Sea has not only intensified further but has also...