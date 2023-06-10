JI has more than required votes to win mayor’s slot, claims Naeem

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is gearing up to submit the nomination papers of its Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, for the upcoming city mayor’s election. The party is set to present Rehman as their candidate despite facing challenges posed by the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in Sindh.According to a statement issued by the JI on Friday, the party has surpassed the required number of supporters for the mayor position despite what they perceive as “fascist tactics” employed by the PPP government. Undeterred by the obstacles, the JI remains determined to bring about a positive change in Karachi, Rehman said, condemning the PPP government for the recent arrest of Akram Cheema, the Karachi chapter head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Cheema was apprehended on Sharea Faisal and subsequently went missing, prompting widespread criticism. Rehman expressed solidarity with the PTI and denounced the actions of the government. In a show of support, the PTI has announced its unconditional backing for the JI in the mayor election, standing against the ruling PPP. The endorsement was personally declared by PTI supremo Imran Khan, lending further weight to the JI’s campaign.

Having been elected from North Nazimabad’s Union Council 8, Alfalah, Rehman claims to have already garnered the support of 193 voters in the KMC city council, surpassing the minimum required threshold. This strong backing has boosted the JI’s confidence as it moves forward with their nomination. Rehman reiterated his commitment to defending the interests of Karachi and its residents, vowing to combat feudalism and what he perceived as the PPP’s “fascist designs.”