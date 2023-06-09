 
close
Friday June 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

39kg hashish seized

By Our Correspondent
June 09, 2023

KHAR: The police claimed to have seized over 39 kilogram hashish and arrested the alleged drug smuggler on Thursday.They said that a police party led by station House officer Badshah Rahman had barricaded the road for checking the vehicles.During checking, the police recovered over 39kg hashish from a vehicle and arrested the alleged drug smuggler identified as Taseer Rahman.The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and started an investigation.