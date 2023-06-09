Naeem alleges Peoples Party trying to create forward bloc in PTI

The majority of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) City Council has been proved in a recent oath-taking ceremony, in which ironically some members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) skipped attendance.Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said this in a statement issued on Thursday. He said PPP leaders had been questioning the majority of the JI in the City Council for the election of the city mayor, but on the ground the PPP could not bring all its members in the oath-taking ceremony in contrast to the 100 per cent attendance by the JI and PTI.

He alleged that the PPP intended to create a forward bloc within the PTI members of the City Council. The PPP had not succeeded in its nefarious designs as yet, he said. He said the JI had already moved the Sindh High Court against unconstitutional amendments in the local government law. He said the high court had summoned the advocate general but he skipped the hearing.