Man caught with hashish on Independence Day awarded life term

A sessions court has awarded life imprisonment to a man on charge of possession of drugs. Imran was caught carrying 13 kilogrammes of hashish within the jurisdiction of the Khoharapar police station on Independence Day, August 14, 2021. Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Zahoor Chandio of the Model Criminal Trial Court (East) announced his judgement reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. He observed the prosecution successfully provided its charge against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt.

The convict was told to pay a fine of Rs100,000, and in case of failure to pay the same, he would have to undergo additional six-month imprisonment. According to the prosecution, on August 14, 2021, the Khokhrapar police station arrested the accused in Saudi Colony near KDA Chowk, after a plastic bag containing hashish weighing 13 kilogrammes was seized from his possession.State prosecutor Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti said there was sufficient evidence available on record to prove the charge against the accused. Therefore, he pleaded with the judge to grant the accused maximum punishment provided under the law.

In his statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the accused claimed that he was picked up by the Rangers from his house and 15 days later was booked in the present case. An FIR was registered under Section 6/9-C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act at the Khokhrapar police station.