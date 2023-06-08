Ride-hailing driver killed over resistance to robbery attempt

An online cab driver was shot dead by unknown armed suspects when he resisted a mugging attempt in Block 13-A of Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Ehtisham Owais, son of Abdullah, was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital by police and rescuers where he succumbed to his injures. He was a resident of Gulshan-e-Hadeed and an online taxi driver.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal SHO Mairaj Akhtar stated that preliminary information suggested that the victim had parked his motorcycle near a mechanic shop and was seeking assistance when robbers approached him. The robbers attempted to loot him, but when Ehtisham resisted, one of the suspects opened fire, fatally shooting him. The police said the victim was shot once on the left side near the shoulder, resulting in a fatal injury. The authorities arecurrently working to obtain CCTV footage from the vicinity. Only after reviewing the CCTV footage will the exact nature of the incident be ascertained. Meanwhile, the police collected all available evidence and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. A case has been registered, and the police are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the culprits.