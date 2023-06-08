Ride-hailing driver killed over resistance to robbery attempt

An online cab driver was shot dead by unknown armed suspects when he resisted a mugging attempt in Block 13-A of Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Ehtisham Owais, son of Abdullah, was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital by police and rescuers where he succumbed to his injures. He was a resident of Gulshan-e-Hadeed and an online taxi driver.
Gulshan-e-Iqbal SHO Mairaj Akhtar stated that preliminary information suggested that the victim had parked his motorcycle near a mechanic shop and was seeking assistance when robbers approached him. The robbers attempted to loot him, but when Ehtisham resisted, one of the suspects opened fire, fatally shooting him. The police said the victim was shot once on the left side near the shoulder, resulting in a fatal injury. The authorities arecurrently working to obtain CCTV footage from the vicinity. Only after reviewing the CCTV footage will the exact nature of the incident be ascertained. Meanwhile, the police collected all available evidence and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. A case has been registered, and the police are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the culprits.
KARACHI: Salim Habib University, Karachi, held its first Convocatio in its MBB Auditorium, in which degrees were...
A cyclone in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and is 1,260 kilometers south of...
Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has warned of action against the illegal increase in the price of milk in...
RevisitThe Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Revisit’,...
Up to 54 per cent of the villages in the province are without electricity, the Sindh Assembly was informed on...
The Children of Adam , a non-profit organization, hosted a successful fundraising dinner on Wednesday at the Chief...