Women’s goalkeeping camp begins

LAHORE: The women's goalkeeping camp has started here under former international goalie Ahsanullah Khan. Nisha Ashraf, Tooba Idris, Sahar Zaman, Mafia Parveen, Ayina Mirza, and Naira Amir are being trained in the camp. The objective of the camp is to assess and identify the best goalkeeper among them, who will then have the opportunity to participate in the senior team camp later this month. The camp will conclude on June 11 and will be followed by another camp in Karachi from June 13 to 18. "We aim to select three players who will then have the opportunity to participate in the national women's team camp, which is set to commence in the middle of June," Ahsanullah said.