Released from Adiala, Qureshi says he’s part of PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a press conference on June 6, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/ Hum News live

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said the flag of Insaf (justice) was in his hand even today and he was a part of the Tehreek (PTI). In his very short interaction with the media in Rawalpindi, after his release from the Adiala Jail on the orders of LHC Rawalpindi Bench, Qureshi said he would meet the party Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday (today) and share his analysis on the current political situation. Qureshi, who remained in jail for almost a month, was apprehended by the Islamabad police on various charges, including inciting violent protests, following the arrest of the party chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9.

“The flag of justice is in my hand even today and I am a part of a movement that wants to see a free Pakistan. I have spent a month in solitary confinement and got time to reflect and think about a lot of things… tomorrow I will meet Imran Khan, present to him my political analysis and seek guidance,” he explained. Qureshi also thanked God, his family, PTI, courts and his legal team for working day and night for his release. “I was re-arrested under the MPO, I don’t think there was any ground for the arrest because how can a prisoner in jail indulge in public disorder? Who can I contact, instruct or incite.”

Qureshi was finally set free on May 23 but was again taken into custody by the Punjab Police from outside the Adiala Jail after his detention orders were issued by the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner. Earlier, on May 18, the Islamabad High Court had ordered his release but this was delayed reportedly owing to his apparent reluctance to provide an undertaking to refrain from engaging in unruly protests. Addressing the PTI supporters, Qureshi conceded that this was a difficult time but they should not lose hope. “There are countless innocent people in different jails who should be released. I will try and we will pursue their cases after consultation with our legal team,” Qureshi added. Meanwhile, Qureshi’s son Zain said his father had been kept in solitary confinement in Adiala Jail for 27 days. He took to his Twitter account to say that the Lahore Court Pindi Bench had ordered the release of the PTI vice-chairman and had ordered all authorities to stop any re-arrest attempts based on old charges. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on Tuesday informed the Lahore High Court that 9 FIRs had been registered against PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Qureshi’s daughter Gauhar Bano Qureshi had moved the court, seeking details of FIRs against her father. The police submitted that Qureshi was named in five FIRs in Multan and four in Lahore.