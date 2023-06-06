Heritage preservation discussed

LAHORE:A seminar on the ‘Socio-Political Dimensions of Heritage in Pakistan’ was organised at the University of Okara by the Department of Political Science and Department of International Relations. The event was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid, and the keynote speaker was Moazzam Durrani from Islamia University Bahawalpur. Durrani, who is also serving as Curator of Noor Mahal, delivered a detailed presentation on the historical, cultural and socio-political significance of the site. The VC, in his address, highlighted the significance of the preservation of heritage.
LAHORE:Punjab University School of Communication Studies organised a cake-cutting ceremony of 21st anniversary of FM...
LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency has crossed an important milestone in its history by recovering around Rs8 billion...
LAHORE:The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore and the International Finance Corporation, which is a...
LAHORE:Under the Directorate of Information Technology of the University of Education Lahore, a smart classroom was...
LAHORE:Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal has said the university has a plan...
LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,136 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...