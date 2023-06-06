Heritage preservation discussed

LAHORE:A seminar on the ‘Socio-Political Dimensions of Heritage in Pakistan’ was organised at the University of Okara by the Department of Political Science and Department of International Relations. The event was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid, and the keynote speaker was Moazzam Durrani from Islamia University Bahawalpur. Durrani, who is also serving as Curator of Noor Mahal, delivered a detailed presentation on the historical, cultural and socio-political significance of the site. The VC, in his address, highlighted the significance of the preservation of heritage.