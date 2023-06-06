 
Collateral damage

June 06, 2023

I am deeply troubled by the prevailing political situation in our country, which has resulted in uncertainty and subsequent cancellations of important examinations. Due to the postponement and, in some cases, outright cancellation of exams, students all around the country are increasingly anxious about their academic progress and employment prospects.

Students across the country cannot focus on their studies with all this chaos around them.

Hareem Irfan

Islamabad