Collateral damage

I am deeply troubled by the prevailing political situation in our country, which has resulted in uncertainty and subsequent cancellations of important examinations. Due to the postponement and, in some cases, outright cancellation of exams, students all around the country are increasingly anxious about their academic progress and employment prospects.
Students across the country cannot focus on their studies with all this chaos around them.
Hareem Irfan
Islamabad
A politically stable government is essential for the future of the country. The tenure of present assemblies will...
Pakistan desperately needs new technological know-how. The easiest way to acquire this is by encouraging FDI in...
The recent discussions, debates and suggestions on how to fix the economic woes are admirable but the question remains...
Education is often touted as the great equalizer, the key to unlocking opportunities and fostering social mobility....
I write to urgently highlight the alarming rise in malnutrition rates in Pakistan. The devastating consequences,...
Changa Manga Forest and Wildlife Park is the largest man-made forest in Pakistan and was once the largest in the...