ATC seeks reply on bail plea of Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Court judge Khalid Mahmood Bhatti on Monday sought a written reply from the prosecution by June 7 on the bail application filed by former Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in the case of illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly. The respondent’s counsel, Muhammad Asim Cheema, pleaded that the case against Pervez Elahi and his co-accused is based on tampered records. A co-accused, Rai Mumtaz Hussain, who is under arrest, has also filed a bail application.