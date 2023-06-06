Mian Mahmood remanded in police custody

LAHORE: Judge Abher Gul Khan of the Anti-Terrorism Court remanded former provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid in police custody for three days in the case of setting a container ablaze at Kalma Chowk on Monday. The judge accepted the request for physical remand of the accused by the police. The lawyer for Mian Mehmoodul Rashid submitted before the court that all the cases against his client were based on malice and without proof.
PESHAWAR:The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Monday presented three more local leaders of PTI before the Anti Terrorism...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court has extended protective bail of Babar Awan for 10 days.The court has also ordered to...
KARACHI: : Sindh Education Foundation took a commendable lead in promoting environmental awareness by organizing...
Islamabad: World Food Safety Day will be marked on June 7 across the globe including Pakistan to impart awareness on...
Rawalpindi: The Young Doctors Association has demanded the Punjab government provide security for the doctors in all...
Islamabad: As the prices of essential commodities and utility services have skyrocketed in the last one year, the All...