Mian Mahmood remanded in police custody

LAHORE: Judge Abher Gul Khan of the Anti-Terrorism Court remanded former provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid in police custody for three days in the case of setting a container ablaze at Kalma Chowk on Monday. The judge accepted the request for physical remand of the accused by the police. The lawyer for Mian Mehmoodul Rashid submitted before the court that all the cases against his client were based on malice and without proof.