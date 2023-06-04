MQM-P chief calls for preferring talent to nepotism to serve nation

HYDERABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is a political party where collective interests are more important than personal interests. He was speaking at a training meeting of MQM-P officials organised at Ayesha Park in Latifabad No.8 under the auspices of the party’s Hyderabad district chapter on Saturday. Siddiqui said the defenders of the state are commendable while the defenders of the system are a source of shame. He said that we are against this system and think that it is very important to change the guardians of this outdated system.

He said that man nurtures his body and soul and the MQM is the name of nurturing the soul. “Elected representatives of high character only give birth to workers of high character. MQM is a political party where collective interests are more important than personal interests.”Siddiqui further said that we have to decide whether we will nurture talent or nepotism because the latter comes from unqualified people and talented people bring dignity and honour to their nation and organisation.

He said that all the workers of the MQM are the leaders of the nation and the leader of the nation should be well explained and understood because the nation is favouring us which is continuously making us successful with the power of the vote. “Therefore, one has to work hard and, the night of darkness will end very soon and the sun of righteousness will rise.”

Speaking before Siddiqui, Deputy Convener Anees Qaimkhani said that this training session in Hyderabad has turned into a public gathering, which indicates that the Hyderabad city belongs only to the MQM. He said that “the enemy is not afraid of your numbers, but of your quality, and quality activists are strength”. He said that if decisions are made on merit, success will be your destiny and if decisions are not made on merit, slavery will be your destiny. Deputy Convener Abdul Waseem, members Rabta Committee Syed Sohail Mushadi, Dr Zafar Kamali, Syed Waseem Hussain, Shabbir Qaimkhani, Dr Abdul Qadir Khanzada, and Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, and a large number of women participated.