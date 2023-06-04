Canadian Zara Airways to start direct flights to Pakistan

KARACHI: Canadian private airline Zara Airways said on Saturday it would start direct flights from Toronto to three major cities in Pakistan in August. The airline will operate three weekly flights from Toronto to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore. It will use two Boeing 777 aircraft initially, and may increase the number of aircraft depending on demand. Zara Airways is a new airline founded by Pakistani-Canadian businessman Faqir Bawar Hussain Bhakari. It has partnered with Shaheen Airport

Services for ground services, cabin crew and other staff. The airline said it was seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Canadian government before it can start operations.

"We are excited to offer direct flights between Canada and Pakistan," Bhakari said at a news conference in Karachi. "This will make it easier and more convenient for people to travel between the two countries."

The airline's chief executive officer, Syed Qali, said the flights would cater to a large number of passengers, including Pakistanis living in Canada and tourists visiting Pakistan.

"We are also in discussions with Air Canada to codeshare on some of our flights," Qali said.

"This will give our passengers even more travel options."

Former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) managing director Ejaz Haroon has joined Zara Airways as an advisor.

Haroon said the airline will focus on direct flights to save elderly passengers from connecting flights and long distances at major airports. “People want their elders and families to travel from Canada in direct flights to Pakistan.”

The launch of Zara Airways is a boost for the Pakistani aviation industry.

The country's aviation industry has witnessed significant recent developments, indicating a positive shift in the country's travel and tourism sector.

In recent months, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and SunExpress to operate flights in Pakistan.

These new airlines will increase competition in the market, leading to lower fares and better services for passengers.

Additionally, Ethiopian Airlines has announced the resumption of direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa. The route was previously suspended in 2004.