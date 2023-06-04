Two soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in Bannu

Pakistan Army troops in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: A fire exchange took place between the troops of the Pakistan Army and terrorists in the general area of Jani Khel, Bannu District, on Saturday. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and two terrorists were sent to hell. However, during an intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Ghulam Murtaza (age 40 years, resident of District Bahawalpur) and Havildar Muhammad Anwar (age 41 years, resident of District Sialkot), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. The armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR said.