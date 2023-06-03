Young doctors go on strike

Rawalpindi: On the call of the Young Doctors Association Punjab, the young doctors serving at the allied hospitals in town went on strike in outpatient departments however the services at the OPDs in the three teaching hospitals including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital remained almost unaffected. The YDA Punjab has announced a strike to record the protest against the attack on Dr. Saad Rafiq of Children Hospital Lahore on Thursday however few young doctors observed the strike at the allied hospitals in Rawalpindi. The working at OPD remained normal as per routine at DHQ Hospital on Friday and none of the young doctors was on strike, said the Additional Medical Superintendent at DHQ Hospital Dr. Imran while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday. He added that all the doctors at the OPD were serving patients as per their duty rosters in DHQ Hospital and there was no complaint from any patient regarding the absence of a doctor from his or her duty station on Friday. A few doctors went on strike at the OPD in BBH on Friday however the working at the OPD remained normal because a number of senior doctors including consultants remained available to the visiting patients. Similar was the situation at the HFH.
