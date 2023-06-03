NAB probe team summons Imran on 7th

ISLAMABAD: The Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi investigating a £190 million NCA UK settlement case has summoned former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on June 7. According to sources, the CIT was not satisfied with the replies of Imran Khan during his last appearance on May 23 and has instructed him to answer all questions on the NAB questionnaire on June 7. The NAB has also asked for the record of all donations received for the Al-Qadir University by Imran Khan.
