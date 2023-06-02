CPSP approves budget for next fiscal year

Islamabad:The General Body of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan in a meeting held here at Islamabad Regional Centre CPSP has approved the college’s budget for the year 2023-2024.

Councillors of CPSP from all four provinces of the country attended the Annual General Body Meeting. From Punjab Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Professor M. Shoaib Shafi, Professor Asghar Butt, Professor Mahmood Ayyaz, Professor Aamer Zaman Khan, Professor Ghulam Mujtaba and Professor Abrar Ashraf Ali, from Sindh Professor S. Khalid Ahmed Ashrafi, Professor M. Masroor, Professor Ambreen Afzal, Professor Abbas Memon and Professor Hakim Ali Abro, from KPK Professor Waqar Alam Jan and Professor Jehangir Khan while from Balochistan Professor Aisha Siddiqua attended the meeting. From Pakistan Army Maj. Gen. Professor Mazhar Ishaq, Maj. Gen. Professor Sohail Sabir and Maj. Gen. Professor Waseem Ahmed and participants from 20 CPSP Regional Centers joined the meeting online. The General Body meeting started with the recitation of Holy Quran, followed by the welcome addressed from Maj General Mazhar Ishaq and Senior Vice President Professor Muhammad Shoaib Shafi. Distinguished figures from the medical profession, senior fellows, supervisors and Head of Institutes participated in the meeting. Lieutenant General Rehan Barni and Surgeon General Mohsin Qureshi attended the meeting as special guests. Fellows from regional centers, from across the country and abroad including UK, Ireland and Australia also participated online.

The CPSP Treasurer Professor M. Masroor presented the Budget for 2023-2024 which receive unanimous approval from the General Body. The House approved the Budget 2023-2024 unanimously and also approved the budget for construction projects at Regional Centre Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and Abbottabad. In the meeting, the academic activities at CPSP International Regional Centres in Ireland, England, Saudia Arabia, Nepal and Afghanistan were also highlighted. Professor Khalid Masood Gondal (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz & Presidential Pride of Performance) President CPSP delivered a speech providing updates on current activities and future plans for the council. He informed the House that the CPSP is leading academic activities on fast track along with construction projects of certain centres to conduct multiple academic activitie­s/co­nfer­ences, etc., without increasing its fees structure.

In addition to the General Body Meeting, the faculty meetings were also held at CPSP Regional Centre Islamabad that brought together the faculty of Medicine and Allied Specialties, such as Cardiology, Neurology, Medical Oncology, Phrenology, Radiation Oncology, Diagnostic Radiology, Critical Care Medicine, Emergency Medicine, Clinical Haematology and Forensic Medicine.