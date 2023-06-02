Operation continues in Katcha area of Rajanpur

LAHORE: The Rajanpur Police Kutcha operation on Thursday continued for the 54th day and police teams are carrying out continuous advances and targeted operations along with eliminating the hideouts of criminals in the Kutcha area. According to the Punjab Police spokesman, seven dacoits have been killed in the operation so far, 43 dacoits including 25 those who surrendered have been arrested and nine hostages rescued. Police forces under the command of the RPO Dera Ghazi Khan are advancing towards Mauza Mandhri and Chak Kadia.

He said Mandhri and Chak Kadia had been completely surrounded while heavy firing and fierce resistance are going on.