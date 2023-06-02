Minor drop in militant attacks in May

Islamabad: Pakistan saw a minor drop in militant attacks and their human toll in May 2023, however the violence level in the first five months of the current year was much higher than the same period last year, says the statistics released by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) on Thursday.

The database reported 40 militant attacks in May 2023 that took 48 lives and wounded 102 people. Security forces personnel accounted for half of the deaths (24) and more than half of the injuries (56), while civilians made up the rest (10 killed and 46 injured). Pakistani security forces continue their operations against the militants during the month and killed at least 64 militants and arrested 39 others.

Database of Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) show that the first five months of 2022 recorded 126 militant attacks that killed 257 people and injured 461 others. In contrast, the first five months of 2023 recorded 224 attacks that killed 357 people and injured 615 others. This means that the first five months of 2023 saw a 77 percent increase in militant attacks, a 39 percent increase in deaths, and a 33 percent increase in injuries compared to the first five months of 2022.