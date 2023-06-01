Official says work launched to clear Upper Chitral road

CHITRAL: The district administration of Upper Chitral on Wednesday assured a delegation that the Northern Areas Transport Corporation (Natco) buses would soon reach Mastuj as the National Highways Authority (NHA) had launched work to clear the road.

The assurance was held out by the deputy commissioner, who was talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Upper Chitral chapter. PMLN Upper Chitral president Javed Lal and general secretary Attiqur Rahman Advocate informed the deputy commissioner about the condition of the road from Mastuj to Laspur and other issues in Upper Chitral.They said that the Natco buses dropped passengers at Laspur due to poor condition of the road onward. The deputy commissioner said the Natco buses would reach its original destination of Mastuj soon as the NHA had started work to clear the road.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders also demanded the restoration of pipelines in Shogram and Khot villages. They urged the deputy commissioner to raise the rehabilitation issue of the hospital in Sonoghor.Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders said that former Member National Assembly Shahzada Iftikharuddin was in touch with the party leadership to seek allocation of sufficient funds for the development of Upper Chitral. They hoped that the federal government would allocate the funds for the Shandur-Chitral roads and other projects.