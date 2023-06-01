Pakistan has been troubled by inflation, unemployment and a depreciating currency. The government has attempted to address these issues, but has thus far been unsuccessful and the people are suffering greatly as a result of these challenges. People have found it difficult to afford their basic requirements due to increasing inflation, while unemployment has contributed to an increase in poverty.
It is the government’s responsibility to take necessary measures to address these concerns and improve the country’s economic status. It is essential for the government and other stakeholders to work together in order to identify strategies for the future that will aid the country’s economic progress.
Hareem Irfan
Islamabad
