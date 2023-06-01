‘CM increases varsities’ budget to Rs21.70bn for next fiscal year’

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has significantly increased the budget for the public sector universities of the province for the next financial year from Rs14 billion to Rs21.70 billion.

Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission Dr. Tariq Rafi, while talking to The News on Wednesday, confirmed this development and said that the Federal Higher Education Commission gives 12 billion rupees to the 27 government universities of the Sindh province, which is insufficient due to which these universities were facing financial difficulties. However, CM Murad Ali Shah has now increased the budget for the provincial universities to Rs21.70 billion, he said.

Dr Rafi said that during the last financial year, this budget was Rs14 billion and two years ago it was only Rs6 billion. He said that due to the increase in the budget, the Sindh Higher Education Commission would now start a post-doc scholarship programme, while the number of MPhil and PhD scholarships would also be increased and faculty members would be sent abroad on scholarships.