‘CM increases varsities’ budget to Rs21.70bn for next fiscal year’

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has significantly increased the budget for the public sector universities of the province for the next financial year from Rs14 billion to Rs21.70 billion.
Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission Dr. Tariq Rafi, while talking to The News on Wednesday, confirmed this development and said that the Federal Higher Education Commission gives 12 billion rupees to the 27 government universities of the Sindh province, which is insufficient due to which these universities were facing financial difficulties. However, CM Murad Ali Shah has now increased the budget for the provincial universities to Rs21.70 billion, he said.
Dr Rafi said that during the last financial year, this budget was Rs14 billion and two years ago it was only Rs6 billion. He said that due to the increase in the budget, the Sindh Higher Education Commission would now start a post-doc scholarship programme, while the number of MPhil and PhD scholarships would also be increased and faculty members would be sent abroad on scholarships.
Islamabad: Today marks the beginning of a two-day learning event by DAFPAK, a leading organization dedicated to...
The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board is taking steps to improve the water supply and drainage system across the city,...
University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Director Confucius Institute Prof Dr Muhammad...
A delegation from the United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime comprising UNODC country head Jeremy Milsom and Sindh &...
The University of Karachi has approved the award of an MPhil degree in Chemistry posthumously for renowned...
The Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project signed two agreements with the National Rural Support Programme and...