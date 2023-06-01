Junior Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Malaysia to reach final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan powered into the final of the Junior Asia Cup beating Malaysia following a scintillating display of exciting hockey in the semi-finals held in Salalah (Oman) Wednesday.Pakistan will now play arch-ovals India in the Asia Cup Hockey final on Thursday (today).In what turned out to be a controlled and technically sound display of hockey, Pakistan banged home four goals in the last quarter to seal a place in the final. Man of the Match Abdul Rehman performed a hat-trick scoring the second, fourth, and fifth goal, showing exceptional skills. Pakistan scored their last five goals within 14 minutes to turn the table on Malaysia. Malaysia took an early lead with Danish scoring the first goal. Sufiyan drew it level for Pakistan with Abdul Rehman doubling the lead minutes later. Malaysia then drew level with Parbhu making it 2-2.

Pakistan’s forward line then unleashed some exciting display of attacking hockey, with the Malaysian defense coming under attack from all corners. Abdul Hanan Shahid scored the third with Abdul Rehman striking back-to-back goals to complete his hat-trick to give his team a 5-2 lead. Arbab Ahmad then completed the tally scoring the sixth goal for Pakistan. By virtue of moving into the semis, Pakistan has already booked a place in the World Cup to be played later this year in Malaysia. Earlier, India hammered Korea 9-1 to earn a place in the final.