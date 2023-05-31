Audio leaks: NA panel set to grill former CJP, son tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Special Parliamentary Committee is set to grill former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and his son Najam Saqib on Thursday in a matter pertaining to leaked audios containing controversial content.

The notices had already been served on the former CJP, his son and politicians Mian Aziz and Abuzar Chadar to appear before the committee. If they fail to turn up, warrants will against them be issued.

Senior officials from FIA and other relevant agencies would also be present in the meeting. Meanwhile, Chairman Special Parliamentary Committee Aslam Bhootani told The News that the proceedings of the meeting would be open for media unlike the previous one that was held in-camera.

A couple of audio clips allegedly featuring the voice of Najam Saqib appeared last month. In one of the clips, Najam could be heard telling Chadar that his father, former CJ Saqib Nisar, had worked really hard to win a PTI ticket for him (Chadar). In the second audio, while talking to Mian Aziz, Najam allegedly quoted the amount he was expecting in return for arranging the PTI ticket. The National Assembly took notice of the audio clips on May 2, and later formed a special committee to investigate the matter. When the special committee met earlier this month, the members agreed to hold the proceedings in-camera in view of the sensitivity of the matters under consideration. Aslam Bhootani told this scribe that the next course of action of the special committee would be determined in the upcoming meeting. The sources said that the committee could formally order the FIA for conducting forensic of the leaked audios. Bhootani maintained that no court could halt proceedings of parliament and interfere in its working, adding parliament respects all institutions and expects the same from them.