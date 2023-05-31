Five FC men, child injured in North Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: Five personnel of the Frontier Corps and a child sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device detonated near Khadi Market in Mir Ali in North Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday. Official sources said that an IED planted by unidentified persons near Khadi Market in Mir Ali exploded, leaving five FC soldiers and a child injured.They said that Naiks Shafiq and Asif, Lance Naik Ibrahim, and Sepoys Hidayatullah and Afaq, and a child whose name could not be ascertained, sustained injuries in the explosion. The Injured were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the subversive act in the volatile district.