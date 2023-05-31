Police collecting citizens’ data

Islamabad: The Islamabad capital police have undertaken a vital initiative to collect systematic data of foreign nationals and individuals from various sectors residing in the federal capital. The comprehensive data collection aims to enhance efforts in curbing criminal activities, identifying religious extremists and countering those elements, a police spokesman said.
On the design given by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Capital Police Officer (CPO) Safe City Islamabad, Shuaib Khurram has held a meeting with the Data Hub Unit team at his officer on Monday to discuss on the given objective.
