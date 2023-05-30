ATC rejects plea for Khadija’s medical checkup

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking the medical examination of fashion designer Khadija Shah, a granddaughter of former Army Chief Gen Asif Nawaz Janjua, and allowing the family to meet her in jail where she has been detained for her identification parade in an attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s House on May 9.

Khadija’s counsel, Sameer Khosa Advocate, argued before the judge that there were reports on social media about the alleged maltreatment of his client inside the jail. He said the authorities had not allowed the family to see her in the jail which raised concerns about her wellbeing.

The lawyer asked the court to order the police to shift her to a government hospital for her medical examination and also allow the family to visit her. But the judge dismissed the petition for being based on mere hearsay.