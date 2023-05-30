PFA launches Safe Food Zone project

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar on Monday inaugurated Safe Food Zone (SFZ) project for gated communities. In this regard, a launching ceremony was held at Lake City that was attended by PFA's additional director generals, directors, food business operators (FBOs) and people from different walks of life.

On the occasion, Raja Jahangir Anwar said that daily monitoring and checking of all food items especially milk, yoghurt, and meat sold in Lake City would be ensured under the SFZ project. He said the Safe Food Zone project is a first-of-its-kind that was being started from Lake City while it would be spread to all gated communities and towns by creating 3,000 Safe Food Zones across Punjab.

The director general announced that food business operators would be given time to bring reforms after checking their food businesses. Further, the PFA will also provide free training to food business-related individuals and train the society’s squad to check food quality, DG said. To ensure effective results, a volunteer group consisting of residents will be formed to redress food-related grievances based on their support and feedback, he said, adding that people can contact the 1223 PFA helpline number for participation in the PFA volunteer programme or to file complaints and suggestions regarding food.