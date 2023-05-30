Six more UC wins increase PPP city council seats to 104

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerged victorious in six more union committees (UCs) of Karachi, declared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a provisional notification on Monday.

With the provisional notification, the ECP has now declared the results for a total of 245 UCs out of the 246 UCs in the city. The UCs whose results were announced on Monday are Orangi UC-3, Orangi UC-7, Orangi UC-8, Mominabad UC-3, Manghopir UC-12 and Gulshan-e-Iqbal UC-1.

Alongside these UCs, the ECP announced the results of various wards, which showing victories of parties such as the PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Following the announcement of the results for the six UCs, the Pakistan Peoples Partys presence in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) city council has strengthened, with their tally now standing at 104 seats. However, the party is still short of a simple majority.

The JI currently holds the position of the second-largest party in the city council, having secured 87 seats. The PTI trails behind with 42 seats. Notably, the PTI has declared its support for the JI, and together they hold a combined total of 129 seats in the city council. This alliance would enable the JI to secure the mayorship of Karachi. Nevertheless, the PPP has raised concerns, asserting that numerous UC chairmen affiliated with the PTI might not comply with the party’s decision.