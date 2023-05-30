Body formed to probe fraudulent first position in Benazirabad

Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo has taken notice of The News and Geo news reports about the awarding of first position by Shaheed Benazirabad’s Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) to a candidate by fraudulently showing him to be a student of the Government College Nawabshah.

Following Rahoo’s directions, the secretary of the department, Muhammad Mureed Rahimon, has constituted a three-member inquiry committee, headed by Additional Secretary Abdul Fatah Hulio and comprising Chairman Sindh Board of Technical Education Dr Masroor Shaikh and Registrar NED University Syed Ghaznfar Hussain as members. The committee has been directed to submit its report within 14 days.

Through his press statement, the minister said that if any officer was found guilty of the said corrupt practice, he would not be spared and punished as per law. According to The News story of May 28, the BISE awarded first position to a candidate by fraudulently showing him as a student of the Government College Nawabshah, but the principal of the college denied he was his college student and termed this act of the board “illegal and forged”.

Saif Ahmed, son of Altaf Pirzada, was announced as first position holder in the Intermediate Pre-Engineering Examinations 2022 conducted by the BISE. The board said he had secured a total of 1,020 marks and awarded him a gallantry shield. However, he was not enrolled at the college as verified by the principal. It has also been learnt that the candidate’s father is an influential person being the security incharge of the Bilawal House.