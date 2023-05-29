Summer vacation from June 3

Rawalpindi: Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) has announced summer vacation that will commence on June 3. According to FGEI spokesman, Wajid Masood said summer vacation will be started on June 3 and the Federal Government Educational Institutions will remain closed till 31st July, whereas June 2 will be the last working day. The public and private educational institutions affiliated with the federal government would remain closed during the summer vacations.
