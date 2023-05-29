Youth whose body was found hanging from tree identified

The man whose body had been found a few days ago hanging from a tree near the Super Highway was identified on Sunday. According to police, the body whose hands and feet had been tied up was found near the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station on May 25. Police said the deceased man had been identified as 20-year-old Panhal, son of Mir Mastoi, who hailed from Matiari district and was allegedly killed by his stepfather and stepbrothers.

After the discovery of the body, the police had registered a case against unidentified suspects under the section 302/34. Inspector Rab Nawaz said the youth was strangled to death after his hands and feet had been tied up. Later, his body was hung from a tree to paint his death as suicide.

The investigation officer said the deceased was identified by his uncle Ghulam Haider who said his mother had contracted a second marriage with a person, Talib. The uncle alleged that Panhal was killed by his stepfather and stepbrothers, namely Mushtaq and Khalid.

Talib with his son has also allegedly killed his daughter at their hometown New Saeedabad in Matiari district where a case has been registered against them. The deceased youth used to work as a cleaner on a truck and his stepfather had been working as a parking attendant in the Saddar area. Police said no arrest had so far been made and investigations were under way.