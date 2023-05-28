Free flour scheme was transparent: food secy

LAHORE : Punjab Food Department has seen no discrepancy in free flour scheme, according to internal inquiry being carried out at provincial level. Free flour distribution for deserving people during the month of Ramazan was a transparent scheme, said M Zaman Wattoo, Food Secretary, citing outcome of ongoing investigation. He said reconciliation of flour production and delivery data has been completed in most of the districts. Flour mills supplied flour directly to the district administration and received receipts. The government is satisfied with the transparency of this scheme, he added. Nation Accountability Bureau (NAB) is conducting an inquiry on the request of Punjab government as well.
The Auditor General has also been requested to audit the scheme. To facilitate the process, director food has been appointed as the focal person for conducting audit and enquiry.
