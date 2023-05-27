Young girl burnt alive ‘for honour’

JHANG: Police arrested all family members on Friday on the charges of burning alive their young girl in the name of honour. On the information of the brutal incident, the District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Mehboob reached Basti Dabwala, Garh Maharaja and arrested the accused father, two brothers and other family members involved in the heinous crime. According to police, young girl Masooma Bibi was burnt to death by her father Rajab Ali, brothers Jaber, Aamir and sisters Kausar, Sameera and Aasia.
During her treatment, the victim girl in her statement to the police said that she wanted to marry the person of her choice and left the house. Her vengeful father, brothers and sisters spread petrol and burnt her, the girl said in her last statement.
DPO rushed to Garh Maharaja for the immediate arrest of all the accused and ordered the investigation team that after examining the incident from all aspects, the facilitator should also be arrested.
