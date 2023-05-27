Police recover woman, son feared kidnapped through online game

The North Nazimabad police apprehended a suspect and recovered a woman and her son who were feared to have been kidnapped through an online game, in Surjani Town on Friday. Aqsa, wife of Zubair, and their son Zayan Zubair were found with the suspect, Syed Khawar, son of Syed Sakhawat.

The incident came to light when Zubair reported the disappearance of his wife and son on May 24. Promptly initiating investigations, the police managed to locate the two and arrested the suspect during the operation in Surjani Town.

However, as the investigation unfolded, it was learnt that the suspect had a prior acquaintance with both the woman and her son through online gaming, particularly the popular game PUBG. Authorities discovered that the suspect had been playing PUBG with the boy and had developed a friendship with his mother.

Contrary to initial beliefs of kidnapping, it was later revealed that two had willingly left their home and accompanied the suspect, exercising their own volition rather than being forcibly abducted.