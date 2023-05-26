Event held to pay tribute to martyrs

Islamabad:An event in connection with the ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ to express solidarity with the armed forces and pay tribute to their supreme sacrifices for the defence of mother land was organised by the management of Centaurus Mall on Thursday. It said that the officers/soldiers laid down their lives for the peace and order of the homeland to end terrorism.

Besides expressing solidarity with the armed forces, the event also brought the community together, fostering a sense of unity and gratitude. The students of Cadet College, Hasan Abdal participated in the event and displayed captivating performances, to demonstrate their love and gratitude for the armed forces.

The Centaurus Mall, known for its commitment to community engagement, played a significant role in organising this event. The management of the group also arranged four trucks featuring large LCD screens displaying messages of love and appreciation for the armed forces which travelled around different sectors of Islamabad. The heartfelt messages served as a reminder to the public of the sacrifices made by the soldiers. The event received an overwhelming response from the public. People from all walks of life expressed their admiration for the initiative and the sentiment behind it. It served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers and their families, instilling a deep sense of patriotism in the hearts of those in attendance.