CM promises best health, education facilities for lawyers

LAHORE: Delegationsfrom the Multan High Court Bar Association, as well as the district bar associations of Vehari and Lodhran, called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office Tuesday and apprised him of their issues and requirements. Secretary Law was also present.

The chief minister assured the delegations of resolving their issues on a priority basis and directed the deputy commissioner to take steps for the seating arrangement and air conditioning system in the auditorium of Multan High Court Bar Association.

He also sought a plan for the expansion of the ladies' bar room and the establishment of a daycare centre. Similarly, the executive room would be expanded while resolving security issues of the bar association, he said.

In addition, financial assistance was announced for the provision of books and subscriptions to international libraries.

The CM directed the completion of the boundary walls and tuff tile work of Lodhran and Vehari bar associations and demanded a report from the senior member board of revenue and the deputy commissioner to assess the possibility of a lawyers' colony.

The chief minister also approved financial assistance for libraries and other matters related to the bar associations and instructed the deputy commissioner to take immediate action for the installation of a filtration plant at the Vehari bar association.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqviadded that the provision of the best facilities for education and healthcare for the lawyer fraternity would be ensured.

"My doors are always open for you, and instructions have been issued to the district administration to resolve the collective issues of lawyers," he said. The delegation of Multan High Court Bar Association included President Rana Asif Saeed, General Secretary Mehar Hasib Qadir, Vice President Rabia Manal, Library Secretary Mehar Al-Nisa, Malik Ilyas Langrial, Rana Amiq Rehman, Tariq Mustafa, Memona Naqvi, Sarah Samuel, Nagina Mazhar, Shahzad Sial, Malik Yousaf Arain, Syed Imran Kazmi, Jawed Sial, Sajid Mirani, Rana Imran, Farzana Kausar, and Mubashir Shahid.

The delegation of District Bar Association Lodhran included President Muhammad Kamran Khan, General Secretary Ejaz Saeed Sahu, Timur Akbar, Iftikhar Ahmad, Malik Hanif Amjad Khan, and Wajid Jahangir.

The delegation of District Bar Association Vehari included President Mehr Liaqat Ali, General Secretary Nasir Jutt, Tahir Qayyum Awan, Tayyab Kamboh, Rai Jafar Kharral, Liaqat Kaleem, Asim Jaan, Malik Hamid, and Muzaffar Baloch.