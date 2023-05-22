Excise dept imposes Rs1.4m luxury tax on Imran, sisters

LAHORE: The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department (PETD) has imposed Luxury Tax of Rs 1.4 million on Imran Khan and his sisters, the New has learnt.

According to sources, the challan was received by Imran Khan’s lawyer and its due date is May 22. Earlier, a notice had been sent to Zaman Park in the name of the late Shaukat Khanum, mother of former prime minister Imran Khan. According to the sources, the notice has directed Imran Khan and his sisters to submit Rs 1.44 million to the national exchequer.

It is important to mention here that in April, the department had issued a notice for recovering arrears of Rs 3.6 million, in the name of Shaukat Khanum who had passed away in 1985 as the house was still in her name. Now, according to the department, it is in the name of five people including Imran Khan and his sisters.

According to the sources, the DG Excise and Taxation had received complaints that some officers were involved in wrong assessment of the property. Director General Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Muhammad Ali has said the officer responsible for wrong assessment would be severely punished, while cash rewards would be given for collecting more money than the target. He was reviewing assessment and collection of property tax on commercial buildings during a surprise visit to Gulberg on Saturday. During the inspection, a few parking sites were shown free from tax while some completed buildings were shown as under-construction to be exempted from tax on which the DG ordered an inquiry. He directed the officers across Punjab to speed up property tax collection and achieve targets before the end of the financial year. He said, “I can make a surprise visit to any area across the province so that the department teams work diligently.”