Murderer gets life term

Rawalpindi: Punjab Art Council has organised a two-day Sufi festival titled ‘Sufi Rung’ under Department of...
Islamabad: The civic agency has sent notices to owners of all those high-rises in Sector E-11 that lack proper...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory administration on Saturday took action against profiteers, sealing four...
Islamabad: The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development will be marked today across the globe...
Islamabad: The health department Islamabad Capital Territory has started a vigorous campaign to avoid a possible...
LALAMUSA: Talking to the media here Saturday, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan...