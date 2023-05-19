Maryam chairs meeting for reviving MSF across country

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz presided over a review meeting of party’s student wing, here on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that more than 50,000 students, both male and female, had been registered in Punjab in one month. The meeting also discussed reorganisation of Muslim Student Federation (MSF) throughout the country.

“The MSF is the vanguard of the young generation; you are the flag-bearers of the ideology of Pakistan,” Maryam told the meeting, saying that the aim of activating the MSF was to train the young generation on ideological lines. “I want to make my sons and daughters constitute ‘Building Pakistan force’ across country,” she said and maintained that the future leadership would be from the youth.

The thief of Rs60 billion made a subversive force of young workers to hide his thefts, she said and added that May 9, 2023 was actually a nefarious conspiracy against Pakistan and the minds of the youth were poisoned under a systematic planning.

The PMLN wanted to involve the youth in education, health and other positive activities for development of Pakistan, she added. Maryam said that the idol of fear had been broken, but the ‘Fitnah’ was continuing to lure the entire country, especially the youth, by telling lies and planting a poisonous crop of hatred in their minds.

The seeds of patience, tolerance, knowledge and awareness should be sown in the minds of the nation, especially the youth, Maryam added. She said it was very important for the youth to understand the difference between the forces of destruction and construction; the difference between terrorism and protest.

“The youth will not be allowed to become fuel for the desires of a mischievous, political thug,” she said and added that Toshakhana thief destroyed the country’s economy, business, and employment opportunities. She hoped that God willing the PMLN would strengthen the unity and brotherhood in the country and end the division among the nation by bringing back peace and tolerance. She expressed her hope that the economy would recover, business would resume and youth would get employment.