PTI leaders lining up to join PPP: Kundi

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM and Secretary Information Pakistan People’s Party Faisal Karim Kundi claimed that many PTI leaders have expressed their interest in joining the PPP but the party will not take into its fold those involved in attacking and burning military installations.

“If I tell you the names of those PTI leaders, the people will be surprised to find out the PTI revolutionaries now lining to join the PPP,” he said while addressing a press conference here Thursday along with PPP media coordinator Nazir Dhoki.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PPP has never been in favour of military courts, but considering the current situation, a meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the party has been called in which important decisions will be taken. He said politics is all about talks and hurling accusations but attacks on state installations was unheard of. He said PTI leaders expressing revolutionary zeal on Twitter have now gone into hiding because of the fear of going to jail. “Leaders never speak against the army of their country,” he said. Kundi said Asif Ali Zardari had said earlier that PTI is not a political party and neither are these political people.

Kundi said Imran Khan had warned of public reaction if he was arrested and that followed similar audio messages by other PTI leaders, but now they are insisting that their leaders and workers were not involved in attacks. The PPP Information Secretary said the PPP believes in dialogue and there is a need to initiate a serious dialogue process to address the prevailing situation.” If the PTI had taken the negotiations seriously, the May 9 incident would not have happened,” he said.

In response to a question, he said the PPP will support the judicial inquiry into the May 9 incidents, but will not support the “Insaaf Judicial Inquiry”. The Minister of State appealed to all the institutions to work while remaining within their constitutional domains to cool down the heightened political temperature. Strongly criticizing the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he said Imran Khan should change his style of politics and face the cases while appearing before the courts. Faisal Karim Kundi questioned where is PTI’s antigraft tsar, Shahzad Akbar today. “If you don’t get the NRO, you will still have to appear in the courts,” he said. He said the NAB has summoned Bushra Bibi and she will have to appear before the antigraft body.” Criticising the PTI leadership, he said “they made Farah Gogi escape abroad to hide their crimes,” he said. The PPP leader said the Supreme Court must give audited accounts of the Dam Funds credited into their accounts.

Kundi said the Indian plan of holding the G20 conference in occupied Kashmir has been raised at every forum of the world and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Azad Kashmir on this occasion to inform the world about the Indian gameplan.