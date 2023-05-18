Kalash spring festival concludes with attractive activities

CHITRAL: The four-day Chilimjusht Festival concluded with much funfair and religious activities at the scenic Bamburet valley on Wednesday.

The festival, which heralds the arrival of the spring season, was celebrated in the three Kalash valleys, including Bamburet, Birir and Rumbur.

A large number of domestic and foreign tourists witnessed the event as well and evinced a keen interest in traditions of local tribes.

They lauded the arrangements made by KP Culture and Tourism Authority for facilitating visitors.

They would stay for days to enjoy the local culture, traditions, tourist attractions and festival in the scenic valleys of the district.

Attired in their traditional dresses, the women, children and men danced and sang together to celebrate the festival.

The elderly Kalash women and children distributed milk and yogurt of goats and sheep among the children for drinking and eating.

The Kalash people, including men, women and children in groups along with their goats and sheep go to the fields and green pastures.

Officials at the Tourist Information Centre in Chitral briefed foreign tourists on their arrival in the town.

The tourists were provided brochures, pamphlets, maps and other informative material and guidelines about the local culture and traditions along with the scenic attractions in the three Kalash valleys Bamburet, Birir and Rumbur.

As part of the religious and cultural traditions, the residents distributed dry fruits and other gifts to the visitors and guests.

Rituals of marriages of young boys and girls were held on the concluding day.

Young girls and boys sang and danced in groups in decorated community halls and houses.

The Kalash people wore new clothes specifically made for the event.

The main feature of the festival was the selection of life partners for unmarried boys and girls.

They danced to the traditional music and drumbeats.

The Kalash girls spend lavishly on the purchase of clothes and ornaments for the event and the occasion is used to display their good financial condition.

Such festivals are being highlighted to introduce the serene valleys, ensure the access of local and foreign tourists to the beautiful sites of the province, and provide them with better facilities during their stay.

Earlier, the festival simultaneously kicked off at the scenic Bamburet, Birir and Rumbur valleys in the Lower Chitral district.

It merits a mention here that the KPCTA has deputed tourism police for assistance and guidance of tourists visiting Kalash valley.