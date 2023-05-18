 
Two terrorists killed in Bannu IBO

By Our Correspondent
May 18, 2023

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were Wednesday killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in the general area Jani Khel of Bannu District.

During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and innocent citizens. The area locals appreciated the operation.