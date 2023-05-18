PTI miscreants wanted to divert attention from Imran’s corruption: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Attaullah Tarar Wednesday said PTI miscreants wanted to divert attention from Imran Khan's corruption through vandalism and anarchy but strict action would be taken against them as per law.
Addressing a press conference here, Tarar said PTI workers desecrated the holy places of the country while memorials of martyrs as well as sensitive installations were attacked following a conspiracy.
He said even Jinnah House was not spared and Imran Khan's nephew Hasan Niazi was seen involved in the attack. He said the miscreants also burnt the pictures of martyrs and damaged the plane of 1965 hero M.M. Alam in Mianwali.
He said PTI miscreants also damaged the monument of Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan Haider) whose bravery was appreciated even by the enemy.
All these criminals will be punished and a precedent would be set to avoid any incident of mischief in future, he said and added that the prosecution teams had been constituted for the purpose.
He appealed the courts not to neglect such shameful acts as these were related to the integrity and sovereignty of the country.
He said there was an audio of Murad Saeed the inciting workers while several PTI leaders could be seen leading the miscreants. He said the model of Chaghai Mountain was damaged and Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar was also set on fire.
Tarar said the PTI miscreants resorted to these acts to hide corruption of $190 million of Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case but they would not be spared.
