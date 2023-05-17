Azerbaijan makes arrests over fresh coup plot blamed on Iran

BAKU: Azerbaijan arrested at least nine of its nationals, suspected of being linked to Iranian secret services and of plotting a coup and assassinations, officials said on Tuesday.

The latest round in tensions between Baku and Tehran, whose relations have traditionally been strained, came after the expulsion of diplomats from both countries. On Tuesday, Azerbaijan´s law enforcement forces arrested people who “were working for Iranian secret services”, the interior ministry, security service and the office of prosecutor general said in a joint statement.

The statement gave nine names and said several other people had been arrested. The group was plotting a “violent overthrow of the government and the assassinations of prominent personalities and senior officials”, the statement said.